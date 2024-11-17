Sebi can do more to dissuade retail speculation in futures and options

Take a leaf out of RBI’s book: To curb speculation in the currency market through currency derivatives, the RBI has said that currency derivative contracts involving INR – both over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange traded – are permitted only for the purpose of hedging exposure to foreign exchange rate risks. This caused the number of currency option contracts to drop from ₹1,54,188 crore in April 2024 to ₹1,870 crores in August 2024. Similarly, Sebi could also allow individuals to participate in the F&O market only if they have certain underlying exposure to securities.