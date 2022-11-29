Sebi caps exposure to single-issuer debt securities for active mutual funds

An MF scheme (excluding credit risk schemes) must abide by the following three limits. That is, it must not invest more than 10% of its NAV in money market and debt instruments that are rated AAA, not more than 8% of its NAV in those rated AA, and not more than 6% of its NAV in those rated A and below. Credit risk funds by their very mandate must invest at least 65% of their corpus in below the highest-rated instruments (typically AAA and AA+ rated) and are therefore, not bound by these limits.

