How Smallcase has queered the pitch for advisers and analysts
Some RIAs and research analysts are exiting Smallcase after Sebi barred them from showcasing past performance
Past performance matters, particularly if you are a doctor, engineer or even a scientist. It is no different for those involved in markets and trading, including registered investment advisers (RIAs) and research analysts. But market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India begs to differ. It has barred RIAs and research analysts from showcasing their track record. And investment platform Smallcase has only made matters worse for them.