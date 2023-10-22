How Smallcase has queered the pitch for advisers and analysts

Things were going just fine until the market regulator came up with the advertisement code on past performance. It ruffled quite a few feathers. “On the one hand, Sebi is saying we cannot show our past performance, and, on the other hand, the performance of Smallcase managers is displayed by default," said Narasinga Rao, a registered investment advisor and portfolio manager of Sampadha. said. Rao put his Smallcase account on pause immediately after the advertising code was enforced. "We want to stay away from this as long as there is no clarity." To be sure, there is no option to hide the past performance in the Smallcase platform.