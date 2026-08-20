Can NRIs invest in India without flying back? Sebi’s KYC plan

Ann Jacob
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 11:25 AM IST
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Sebi has proposed making KYC records portable across Sebi-registered intermediaries, reducing repeated notarisation and paperwork.(Reuters)
Summary
Sebi’s proposed digital KYC overhaul could let NRIs, OCIs and eligible foreign nationals complete onboarding remotely, cutting paperwork, costs and delays while making it easier to invest in India.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to digital Know Your Customer (KYC) rules for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs), including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and eligible foreign nationals, in a move that could remove a key hurdle in investing in India from overseas.

The regulator's consultation paper, issued on 14 August, seeks to eliminate the requirement for overseas investors to be physically present in India during digital onboarding. If implemented, investors in FATF-compliant countries such as the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Germany and Australia could complete the entire KYC process remotely through web apps, video in-person verification (VIPV) and e-signed forms.

The proposal could reduce the time, cost and paperwork involved in opening investment accounts, while making digital onboarding the default route for overseas investors.

Remote KYC

To prevent fraud, intermediaries will use liveness checks, facial matching and live GPS capture that matches the investor's overseas proof of address. Sebi has also proposed making KYC records portable across Sebi-registered intermediaries and expanding the list of certifying authorities to include officials at overseas branches of Indian banks.

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The proposed changes could potentially reduce expenses and delays for investors, according to Sidhant Agarwal, chartered accountant and co-founder of India for NRI.

Currently, an overseas working professional attempting to open a demat account from abroad often gets blocked during video verification because the compliance system detects an overseas GPS location. This forces the investor to postpone account activation until their next trip to India.

Under the new proposal, overseas investors from their home would be able to complete digital verification, reducing account activation time to just one or two days. This also eliminates expensive physical couriers and repeated paperwork, he said, citing a few other cases where the proposed norms cut easier pathways.

One KYC

Citing more scenarios where the proposed norms create easier pathways, Agarwal highlights how portable KYC and remote onboarding could resolve other pain points.

For instance, an NRI in Dubai expanding their portfolio across a broker, multiple mutual fund houses and a portfolio management service (PMS) currently has to redo the entire KYC procedure with fresh notarization and paperwork for every single intermediary. Under the proposal, a single verified digital KYC record would work across all entities, activating new accounts seamlessly.

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Similarly, in estate settlements, such as US-based heirs inheriting shares in a late NRI parent's Indian demat account, the new process would allow them to fulfil client KYC requirements remotely. Matching GPS coordinates to their overseas address eliminates the need for physical presence, cutting time and cost.

More simplification

While the consultation paper is a welcome move that can significantly ease onboarding for NRIs, OCIs and foreign nationals investing in India, Harshal Bhuta, partner at P. R. Bhuta Chartered Accountants, flags that the investment journey could be simplified further.

"The investment journey could be simplified further through coordinated measures, such as simplifying the process of opening bank accounts in India or overseas for investment purposes and replacing the mandatory PAN requirement with an alternative identifier, such as a CKYC ID or a similar identification mechanism."

While the Government is taking steps to encourage foreign nationals to invest in India, the ineligibility to obtain a universal identification number in India such as an Aadhaar number continues to make the onboarding process relatively cumbersome, he added.

Digital default

Rahul Agarwal, Sebi registered investment advisor and founder of Advent Financial, also notes that physical presence rules and courier-based paper verification have historically been time-consuming, expensive and prone to human errors that tend to cause back-and-forth delays.

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From an investor perspective, this can result in a significant reduction in the friction and the challenges NRI’s face while starting their investment journeys in India.

“With the plethora of investing platforms and apps that are available these days, if the consultation paper and the conditions come into force, I am quite certain that digital would become the default way of doing KYC and onboarding NRI clients,” he added.

Moving forward, Rahul emphasizes that he will be keeping an eye on the extent to which this streamlined route manages to attract new business from the foreign nationals segment.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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