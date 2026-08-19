SEBI eases entry process for mutual fund AMCs but retains strict checks: What investors should know

SEBI has revised the application process for mutual fund registration, replacing the earlier multi-form process with a consolidated application. At the same time, the revised framework requires prospective sponsors to provide detailed information on their financial strength, ownership, regulatory record, governance, technology and investor-protection systems.

The changes follow the overhaul of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 and are aimed at bringing greater consistency to the information submitted by entities seeking to establish an asset management company (AMC).

SEBI replaces multiple forms with a single application Under the earlier framework, mutual fund registration involved a two-stage process. A sponsor first submitted Form A to seek in-principle approval and subsequently submitted Forms C and D for final registration.

SEBI has now consolidated these requirements into a single application framework. The revised application requires prospective sponsors to provide information covering the entity's ownership structure, financial position, business activities, regulatory history and proposed operations.

The application also seeks details about the sponsor's group entities, conflicts of interest, governance arrangements, compliance systems and policies for handling investor grievances.

The consolidation changes the registration procedure but does not remove the eligibility conditions applicable to sponsors. The SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 continue to prescribe the requirements that a sponsor must meet before a mutual fund can be registered.

New AMCs face detailed checks before registration The revised framework requires information that enables SEBI to examine the background and preparedness of a prospective sponsor.

Under the regulations, sponsors can qualify through prescribed eligibility routes. One route requires at least five years of experience in financial services, consistent profitability and an average net annual profit of at least ₹10 crore during the preceding five years.

An alternative route is available where the sponsor has an experienced management team with a combined 30 years of relevant experience and makes an initial contribution of at least ₹150 crore to the AMC. The contribution is required to remain locked in for five years.

The application also requires disclosures relating to regulatory actions, complaints, group entities, conflict-of-interest policies, insider trading policies and other governance matters.

Technology and business continuity arrangements form part of the information submitted by prospective sponsors. This brings operational preparedness into the registration process alongside financial and governance requirements.

What investors should check before choosing a new AMC SEBI registration does not provide investors with a performance track record for a new AMC. Investors therefore need to examine information about the sponsor and the proposed fund before investing.

The sponsor's background, financial-services experience, regulatory history and ownership structure can provide information about the entity behind the AMC. Investors can also examine the experience of the proposed fund-management team and the investment philosophy disclosed in scheme documents.

Conflict-of-interest disclosures are relevant where the sponsor has other businesses such as banking, insurance, broking or lending. Investors can examine the AMC's disclosures on group entities and the scheme's permitted exposure to securities of companies belonging to the sponsor's group.

The AMC's grievance-redressal mechanism and disclosures on complaints are also relevant for investors assessing investor servicing.