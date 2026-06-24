SEBI eases NISM certification norms for relationship managers, sales executives | Full details here

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday announced that it is easing the certification process for sales and non-core staff in investment advisory roles. Under the new framework, sales staff, relationship managers, and other employees handling non-core functions will be allowed to take a simplified NISM certification, reducing the compliance burden on firms.

"Based on the feedback from market participants and as a step towards ease of doing business, it has been decided to specify a lighter NISM certification module for PAIA, such as sales staff, relationship managers and other staff, who only perform sales and other non-core services," Sebi said in its circular.

These staff have contacts with the client but are not directly associated or involved in investment advice-related aspects, it added.

The provisions of this circular will come into force with immediate effect.

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How the new system will work? The regulator said, “PAIA who perform only sales and other non-core services, shall obtain certification from NISM by passing the 'NISM Series–XXV-B'.”

PAIA, other than those who perform sales and other non-core services, will continue to obtain certification from NISM by passing:

'NISM Series-X-A: Investment Adviser (Level 1) certification examination'

'NISM SeriesX-B: Investment Adviser (Level 2) certification examination. Passing the NISM certification exam ensures domain knowledge and professional preparedness.