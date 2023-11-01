Sebi embarks on simplification of regulations but more needs to be done
A centralised monitoring mechanism for rumour verification may be considered.
Law must be forged on the anvil of foresight, but even the farthest foresight cannot prevent it from being laden with gaps and ambiguities that may be exploited by the unscrupulous. This is the reason why lawmakers often have to engage in the process of revamping laws. However, in the pursuit of making the laws foolproof, sometimes laws can become a tad too complicated or burdensome on those governed by them. Hence, lawmakers must regularly assess the practicability of the norms laid down and consider toning them down, wherever necessary.