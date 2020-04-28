SEBI extends timeline for complying with limits on unlisted debt for MFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday extended the timelines for mutual funds to comply with upper limits on unlisted debt in their portfolios. The regulator also allowed mutual funds to transact in old unlisted debt investments made before its October 2019 circular, which originally laid out the timelines. The older debt had been ‘grandfathered’ by Sebi in its October circular, meaning that mutual funds could hold it to maturity.

In October, the regulator had laid down an upper limit on how much unlisted debt mutual funds can hold. This limit was set at 15% of assets by 31st March 2020, to be further lowered to 10% by 30th June 2020. The regulator has now extended these deadlines to 30th September and 31st December 2020.

Also, in the same circular, Sebi had originally permitted existing investments in mutual funds above this limit to be ‘grandfathered’ - continued till maturity. The regulator has now clarified that mutual funds can also trade the unlisted debt. This will allow them to potentially reduce the risk in their portfolios by selling off this paper rather than just holding it to maturity. The clarification will come as a relief to an industry affected by a surge in debt fund redemptions due to the crisis in six debt funds of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

"This will also allow mutual fund schemes to do inter-scheme transfer of such paper to make liquidity available to schemes facing heavy redemptions," a debt fund manager told Mint on condition of anonymity.

