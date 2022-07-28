SEBI gives a breather to direct transactions of ETFs up to Rs25 crore with AMCs

SEBI gives a breather to direct transactions of ETFs up to Rs25 crore with AMCs1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
- This is expected to direct the transactions up to this limit to the exchanges and enhance liquidity in ETF units
SEBI gives a breather to buy/sell the units of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of up to ₹25 crore directly with the asset management companies (AMCs).
The regulator, in a circular titled ‘development of passive funds’ released in May 2022 stated that direct transaction of the units of ETFs with AMCs should be facilitated for investors only for orders above ₹25 crore. This was expected to direct the transactions up to this limit to the exchanges and enhance liquidity in ETF units. It became effective from July 1, 2022.
Stating challenges with respect to its implementation, SEBI postponed the applicability of this clause to November 01, 2022.
“The regulator in the earlier circular, along with the provision on direct transaction of ETFs with AMCs, talked about appointing at least two market makers for each ETF to improve the liquidity on the exchange. It started only on July 1 and there hasn’t been any significant increase in the liquidity on exchanges so far. It takes time and cannot happen over time. Meanwhile, I think small institutional players, private trusts and HNIs (high net-worth individuals) with incremental transaction amounts of up to ₹25 crore might be finding it difficult to transact on the exchange because of poor liquidity. Considering that, the extension of time by SEBI now is a welcome move," according to an industry source, who does not want to be quoted.