Promoter as public shareholder

Another area where Sebi's tightened scrutiny benefits investors is promoters’ reclassification as public shareholders. Being a promoter is not merely about exercising control; it also entails liabilities and responsibilities under the law. In listed entities, they are also tagged as related parties, inviting restrictions on voting in related party transactions. Therefore, when a promoter seeks reclassification as public shareholder, it necessitates enhanced scrutiny. The revised process requires no objection of stock exchanges at an earlier stage of the process, ensuring promoters don’t wiggle out of their responsibilities under false pretences.