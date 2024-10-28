Money
Sebi extends insider trading rules to MFs: A move toward greater transparency
Summary
- Sebi will enforce insider trading regulations on mutual fund units, requiring enhanced compliance and monitoring measures. With significant implications for transparency and investor protection, this regulation marks a pivotal moment in India's financial landscape
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken a landmark step by extending insider trading regulations to mutual fund (MF) units, marking a crucial move towards enhancing transparency in the asset management industry.
