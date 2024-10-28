Strengthening compliance and monitoring

To enforce the new regulations, Sebi has mandated that all AMCs establish a robust compliance mechanism to detect and prevent insider trading, front-running, and other market abuses. This includes enhanced surveillance systems, stricter internal controls, and regular audits to monitor for potential violations. These systems will help AMCs identify suspicious activities and take corrective actions, ensuring better oversight. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), in collaboration with Sebi, will play a key role in developing detailed guidelines for consistent implementation of these standards across the industry. This will help ensure that all AMCs follow a uniform set of compliance practices, reducing regulatory gaps and limiting the opportunities for market abuse.