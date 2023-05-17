Why do we need more awareness about SEBI-registered investment advisers?3 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Despite Sebi's introduction of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) regulations in 2013, there is still a lack of awareness about the benefits of RIAs, limiting the growth of the profession. RIAs offer unbiased investment advice and are not influenced by commission-based incentives. Sebi introduced the regulations to address the problem of inappropriate recommendations from wealth management professionals. However, more awareness needs to be created to boost demand for fee-based advisers and attract more quality people to the profession.
Sebi introduced Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) as a category of intermediaries in 2013 to safeguard the interests of investors. RIAs are competent professionals offering unbiased and optimum investment advice to their clients. Nearly a decade thereafter of changes in regulations, challenges still prevail on the awareness of the benefits of hiring an RIA, limiting the growth of the profession.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×