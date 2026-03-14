SEBI introduces Life Cycle Funds: How will they help in building your retirement portfolio

For retirement planning, an individual needs to build a diversified portfolio spread across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, gold, REITs, etc. The next step is to identify the financial products within each selected asset class. The individual needs to decide the starting portfolio allocation towards each asset class. Every year, the portfolio allocation needs to be reviewed and rebalanced. Every rebalance involves selling a portion of one asset class and reinvesting the proceeds in another, which has capital gains tax implications.

Retirement planning is just one of the financial goals. An individual can have multiple financial goals, such as funding a child’s higher education and marriage, buying a car, starting a business, taking an international family vacation, etc. If a retail investor has to repeat the above goal-planning exercise for each financial goal, it can be quite overwhelming. To help retail investors with all the above steps of goal planning for every financial goal, and that too with the expertise of a fund manager, SEBI has introduced life cycle funds. In this article, we will understand what a life cycle fund is, where it invests, its glide path, its tax efficiency, and more.

What is a life cycle fund? A life cycle fund is an open-ended mutual fund scheme that follows a goal-based investing approach, allocating across specified asset classes. It has a predetermined maturity date and follows a glide path for asset allocation as it approaches the maturity date. It invests across equity, debt, gold and silver ETFs, InvITs, etc.

Starting with a minimum tenure of 5 years, an AMC can launch life cycle schemes with tenures in multiples of 5 years, up to a maximum tenure of 30 years. So, an AMC can have life cycle funds with tenures of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years. An AMC can have a maximum of 6 schemes active for subscription at any given point in time.

A life cycle fund with a longer maturity (for example, 30 years) starts with a higher equity component (65-95%) and a lower debt component (5-25%). As the fund moves towards the maturity date, the equity component decreases, and the debt component increases. The investment in gold and silver ETFs, ETCDs, and InvITs can range from 0 to 10% range.

For example, SEBI has specified the asset allocation guidelines for a life cycle fund with a 30-year maturity as follows.

Source: SEBI website

The table above shows how the asset allocation for a 30-year life cycle fund will change over time.

Similarly, SEBI has specified asset allocation guidelines for life cycle funds with maturities of 25, 20, 15, 10, and 5 years. As a fund reaches less than one year to maturity, it may be merged with another life cycle fund with the nearest maturity, with the consent of unitholders.

For the debt component, a life cycle fund manager can invest only in debt instruments with a credit rating of AA or higher. Thus, SEBI has ensured that a life cycle fund invests in high-quality debt instruments. The residual maturity of the debt instrument must be shorter than the scheme’s target maturity.

Factors to consider when investing An investor must consider the following factors when investing in a life cycle fund.

Exit load on early redemption There is no lock-in period for investing in a life cycle fund. However, to inculcate the habit of long-term investing, the fund will charge an exit load for early redemptions. The exit load will be charged as follows: 3% for redemptions within 1 year of the investment, 2% for redemptions within the first 2 years of investment, and 1% for redemptions within the first 3 years of investment. There will be no exit load on redemptions made after three years.

Thus, exit loads will dissuade investors from making early redemptions and encourage them to remain invested for the long term, till the financial goal is achieved.

Fund name will include the maturity date SEBI has mandated that a life cycle fund must include the maturity date in the scheme’s nomenclature. For example, Life Cycle Fund 2055, Life Cycle Fund 2045, etc. Thus, an AMC will not be able to include phrases such as ‘wealth fund’, ‘retirement fund’, ‘growth fund’, etc., in the life cycle fund name. It has been done to ensure investors can easily recognise life cycle funds easily through their names.

Also, with the maturity date in the fund name, an investor will know in which year the fund will mature. Thus, they can choose a life cycle fund that aligns with their financial goal date and map it to the goal.

Regular rebalancing of asset classes SEBI has laid down guidelines for the glide path a life cycle fund must follow for asset allocation. Thus, the fund manager must rebalance the asset classes to maintain the asset allocation in accordance with SEBI guidelines.

While rebalancing, the fund manager will have to sell one asset class and reinvest the proceeds into another. As the rebalancing is done within the fund, there will be no capital gains tax implications for the investor.

Also, with a fund manager responsible for rebalancing, investors don’t have to worry about it on their end.

Favourable taxation As the fund nears its maturity date, the equity component will decline. When the fund has less than five years to maturity, the maximum equity component can be 50%. As the fund moves further towards maturity, the equity component will decline further.

However, SEBI guidelines allow a life cycle fund to take equity arbitrage exposure up to 50% in addition to the specified investment range for equity. It will ensure that the total investment in equity and equity-related instruments remains within the 65% to 75% range. With an equity component of 65% or higher, the fund will be taxed as an equity fund. Thus, investors will enjoy a lower capital gains tax rate, similar to an equity fund.

Who should consider investing in life cycle funds? A life cycle fund starts with a higher equity allocation. It follows a glide path in which the equity allocation declines and the debt allocation increases as it approaches the maturity date. So, any individual with a financial goal, such as retirement planning or any other, can consider investing in a life cycle fund. They need to choose a fund with a maturity date that aligns with the date of their financial goal.