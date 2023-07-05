How Sebi’s norms for enhanced disclosures promote better governance1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 12:37 AM IST
When disclosures are delayed or inadequate, there is information asymmetry and there are chances of market abuse.
Making timely and adequate disclosure to stakeholders is one of the basic tenets of good corporate governance. When disclosures are delayed or inadequate, there is information asymmetry and there are chances of market abuse. An entity that takes the public route for funding has to be ready to make such disclosures in the true spirit of corporate governance. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rightly spelt this out in the principle-based Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. If a listed entity is in doubt on whether some regulation is applicable, they just need to apply the principles. The principles require making timely and adequate disclosures that are accurate, explicit and easy to understand for the layman. While this framework is already present, Sebi has brought in some changes to elevate listed entities to better governance practices by requiring more granular disclosures.