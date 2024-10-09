Sebi’s ‘investment Strategies’: India’s answer to liquid alternatives
Summary
- India's investment landscape is evolving with Sebi's approval of 'investment strategies', aimed at high-risk investors. This new asset class provides greater portfolio flexibility while safeguarding against unregistered schemes. But India can draw lessons from similar products in the US and Canada.
India’s investment landscape is witnessing a transformative shift with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s recent approval of a new asset class called ‘investment strategies’. This asset class aims to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services by targeting investors having a high risk-return appetite. It seeks to enhance portfolio flexibility while addressing the rise of unregistered investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns. This product resembles liquid alternative investments that are flourishing in the US and Canadian markets.