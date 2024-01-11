Sebi invites comments on additional proposals on REITS, InvITs issuing subordinate units. Details here
Key objectives of the consultative paper are to seek comments, views and suggestions from the public on the proposals pertaining to the framework for issuance of subordinate units by REITs and InvITs
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently invited public comments with regards to the issuance of subordinate units by REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trust).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message