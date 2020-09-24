Sebi issues guidelines for investment advisors on fees, client segregation

Under these guidelines, RIAs will not be permitted to offer distribution and advice to the same client. Fees will be capped at 2.5% or ₹1.25 lakh, depending on whether a percentage or a flat fee is levied. Individual RIAs with more than 150 clients will have to corporatize or stop accepting additional clients. All RIAs will have to sign investment advisory agreements with clients by 1 April 2021, incorporating terms laid down by Sebi.