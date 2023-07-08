Sebi issues rules for PE backed MFs2 min read 08 Jul 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Sebi said the applicant must have a minimum of five years of experience in the capacity of fund manager and an experience of investing in the financial sector.
New Delhi: Market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Sebi) on Friday issued a framework that allows private equity funds to sponsor a mutual fund house. It also issued rules for self-sponsored Asset Management Companies (AMCs).
