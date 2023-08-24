MFs not liable for bad calls; L&T MF case sets template

MFs not liable for bad calls; L&T MF case sets template5 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:37 PM IST
India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has issued a show-cause notice to L&T Mutual Fund over its lack of transparency regarding fund management decisions. Sebi accused the asset management company of not providing detailed reasons for its buy-sell decisions. While Sebi did not impose a fine, the notice shed light on the internal decision-making processes at L&T Mutual Fund. The case highlights the need for industry participants to ensure transparency and analytical rigour in their investment decisions.
Transparency matters, especially where investor money is concerned. But, not all fund houses are transparent about all their decisions. In March, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shot off a show-cause notice to L&T Mutual Fund, seeking justification for some of its fund management decisions.