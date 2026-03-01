A new fund category aims to take timing decisions out of investors’ hands

Jash Kriplani
5 min read1 Mar 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Life cycle funds can invest across equity, debt, InvITs, exchange-traded commodity derivatives, and gold and silver ETFs. (iStockphoto)
Summary
Life cycle funds will automatically shift asset allocation as investors move closer to financial goals, replacing existing retirement and children’s mutual fund categories.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new mutual fund category—life cycle funds—aimed at automating how investors shift from growth to safety as they approach financial goals such as retirement or a child’s education.

The move effectively redesigns solution-oriented mutual funds by replacing existing retirement and children’s fund categories with a single structure that gradually changes asset allocation over time. Instead of investors having to rebalance portfolios themselves, often triggering taxes or putting off decisions, life cycle funds make those shifts automatically through a pre-defined “glide path”.

The funds will be structured as open-ended schemes with a pre-determined maturity date and a defined asset allocation path. Life cycle funds can invest across equity, debt, InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), exchange-traded commodity derivatives, and gold and silver ETFs (exchange traded funds).

While fund houses are preparing to launch offerings under the new category, the key question is whether these products meaningfully improve outcomes for investors.

View full Image
Graphic: Gopakumar Warrier

How will it work

At its core, the structure is simple: risk reduces automatically over time.

In the early years, for instance, 15 to 30 years before maturity in a 30-year fund, portfolios can hold high equity exposure, typically between roughly 65% and 95%, with smaller allocations to debt and limited exposure to gold and silver. As maturity approaches, equity allocation is gradually reduced while debt exposure rises to cushion volatility and preserve gains. In the final years, equity exposure may fall to around 5% to 20%, with debt becoming the dominant component.

Fund houses will be allowed to launch life cycle funds with maturity of five to 30 years. “Such fund may be launched for tenures in multiple of 5 years and a maximum of 6 funds by a mutual fund can be active for subscription at any given point in time,” Sebi said in its circular.

Funds must include maturity in their names. For instance, a scheme maturing in 10 years would carry a year-based title such as ABC Fund 2036. As the fund reaches less than one year to maturity, fund houses may offer investors the option to merge into another scheme with a later maturity to continue their investments, subject to positive consent from investors.

Life cycle funds are allowed to invest in multiple asset classes. However, additional provisions will allow life cycle funds to invest in arbitrage segment up to 50% of the portfolio, when the fund’s residual maturity is less than five years.

As an open-ended fund, investors will have the flexibility to withdraw their investments at any point in time. But as these funds are meant to be long-term investments, Sebi has allowed fund houses to charge higher exit loads to encourage “financial discipline” among investors.

Fund houses can charge up to 3% exit load if the investor withdraws funds within first year; 2% if the investors withdraws within first two years; 1% if the investor withdraws within first three years.

What it means for investors

Earlier, solution-oriented funds were limited to retirement and children’s categories. Under the new rules, these will be discontinued, with life cycle funds becoming the sole structure within the segment.

According to experts, earlier retirement funds offered multiple allocation options—aggressive, moderate and conservative—but investors often avoided switching between them because of taxation concerns.

"The life cycle funds enable switching of asset allocation right in the fund itself, which makes it more tax-efficient for the investors. There is no manual switching required by the investor,” said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

According to Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, life cycle funds can be effective for both medium- and long-term goals.

“If someone has an eight-year education goal for their child, they can invest in a life cycle fund with an eight-year residual maturity. As the goal date approaches, the fund automatically shifts to a more conservative asset allocation to protect capital. All the rebalancing happens within the fund, so there is no interim tax leakage. The tax impact arises only at maturity or at the time of redemption. The structure is such that investors will typically bear long-term capital gains tax at the end of maturity. If an investor were to implement a glide path independently, they would typically need to sell growth assets such as equities multiple times along the way, triggering capital gains tax at each stage,” Shenoy explained.

“It is the right solution for the investors. We need to see how to incorporate the risk-profile of different investors in these funds as it is a pooled investment. Even investors of the same age can have different risk-profiles,” pointed out Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

“This is an excellent idea for investors who may not be able to efficiently manage timing risks linked to their financial goals and hold on to risk assets longer than they should ideally have, considering their upcoming goals. This is a well established international precedent,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

What should investors do

Mutual funds are expected to roll out life cycle offerings over the coming months, positioning them for long-term goals such as retirement, education planning and milestone-based investing.

However, while the framework prescribes a glide path, it does allow flexibility within defined asset allocation bands. Investors will therefore need to examine how each fund constructs its starting portfolio and how aggressively it positions equity exposure in the early years. Fund houses are expected to disclose their intended asset allocation strategy, which should help investors compare approaches.

Ultimately, suitability will depend on individual risk tolerance. Investors of the same age may differ significantly in income stability, financial obligations and comfort with volatility, making alignment between a fund’s glide path and personal risk appetite as important as matching maturity to a financial goal.

