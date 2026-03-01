The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new mutual fund category—life cycle funds—aimed at automating how investors shift from growth to safety as they approach financial goals such as retirement or a child’s education.
A new fund category aims to take timing decisions out of investors’ hands
SummaryLife cycle funds will automatically shift asset allocation as investors move closer to financial goals, replacing existing retirement and children’s mutual fund categories.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new mutual fund category—life cycle funds—aimed at automating how investors shift from growth to safety as they approach financial goals such as retirement or a child’s education.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More