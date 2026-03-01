A new fund category aims to take timing decisions out of investors’ hands

“If someone has an eight-year education goal for their child, they can invest in a life cycle fund with an eight-year residual maturity. As the goal date approaches, the fund automatically shifts to a more conservative asset allocation to protect capital. All the rebalancing happens within the fund, so there is no interim tax leakage. The tax impact arises only at maturity or at the time of redemption. The structure is such that investors will typically bear long-term capital gains tax at the end of maturity. If an investor were to implement a glide path independently, they would typically need to sell growth assets such as equities multiple times along the way, triggering capital gains tax at each stage,” Shenoy explained.