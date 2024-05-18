Sebi may allow mutual funds to invest in overseas funds with exposure to Indian markets. Details here
Sebi held consultations with the industry representatives from AMFI and various AMCs, and has now proposed that mutual fund schemes may invest in such overseas mutual funds which have exposure to Indian securities not more than 20 percent of their net assets
Mutual funds in India are not explicitly permitted to invest in overseas mutual fund units, which have exposure to Indian securities. As a result, several mutual funds refrain from doing so.