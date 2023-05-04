Can a performance-based fee improve MF outcomes?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:14 PM IST
India's Securities and Exchange Board is considering a new mutual fund (MF) category that ties managers' fees to performance. Under the proposed system, base fees would be reduced, with any additional fees dependent on the portfolio performing better than the benchmark. It would make India one of the few markets with such fees. Around 88% of actively managed funds in India underperformed the S&P BSE 100 in 2019. However, the effectiveness of the fees will depend on how the structure is designed, with concerns around transparency and the potential for excessive risk-taking by fund managers.
Do you think that fund houses have been unfair in charging management and distribution fees even when your mutual fund (MF) portfolio is not performing well? Fret not. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken note of your concerns.
