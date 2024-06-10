SEBI mulls boosting NRI/ OCI participation in IFSC-based FPIs. Details here
SEBI approved 100% contribution by NRIs, OCIs, RIs in IFSC based FPIs. IFSCA circular provides two alternative routes for NRI/OCI participation in Indian securities. The relaxation aims to boost Indian capital markets and requires detailed disclosures of FPI constituents.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been long considering enhancing investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in India by facilitating increased participation from non-resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Resident Indians (RIs) as constituents of FPIs that are based out of International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. IFSC is regulated by the Internal Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).
Also Read: Why did FPIs dump ₹25,586 crore worth of Indian shares in May—Explained with 4 key reasons