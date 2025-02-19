Sebi’s new risk-adjusted return mandate: What it means for DIY investors
Summary
- Sebi's mandate for daily disclosure of Information Ratio aims to enhance transparency in mutual fund investments. While it provides a new tool for comparing fund performance, its real impact on DIY investors depends on how well they can interpret and apply this data to their investment decisions.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had released a consultation paper in June last year, emphasizing the importance of Risk-Adjusted Return (RAR) in mutual fund investments. This was followed by a circular on 17 January, mandating mutual funds to disclose the Information Ratio (IR) of each scheme portfolio on their websites daily, along with returns. The rule takes effect three months from its issue date.