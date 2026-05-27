Sebi’s salary-to-mutual fund proposal could change how Indians invest

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has floated a proposal allowing employers to deduct a portion of employee salaries and invest it directly into mutual fund units on their behalf.
Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said, "What this can potentially do is encourage people to gradually convert a portion of their income into investments. Organizations can run internal campaigns to educate employees on how setting aside even a small part of their compensation in investment form can build long-term wealth."
The behavioural logic behind the proposal is strong.
Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, pointed to what he calls “behavioural leakage” — the gap between salary credit and actual investment.