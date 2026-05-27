Sebi’s salary-to-mutual fund proposal could change how Indians invest

Jash Kriplani
3 min read27 May 2026, 01:28 PM IST
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Sebi proposes allowing employers to deduct employee salaries for direct mutual fund investments, potentially enhancing long-term wealth.
Summary
Sebi’s proposal allowing salary deductions for mutual fund investments could boost saving discipline, reduce behavioural spending leakage and accelerate MF adoption.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has floated a proposal allowing employers to deduct a portion of employee salaries and invest it directly into mutual fund units on their behalf.

Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said, "What this can potentially do is encourage people to gradually convert a portion of their income into investments. Organizations can run internal campaigns to educate employees on how setting aside even a small part of their compensation in investment form can build long-term wealth."

The behavioural logic behind the proposal is strong.

Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, pointed to what he calls “behavioural leakage” — the gap between salary credit and actual investment.

"That time window is where a lot of behavioural leakage happens — the money gets diverted towards spending rather than savings," said Dhawan.

"This proposal addresses that issue by moving the investment decision upstream, before the money reaches the spending stage."

Also Read | Sebi explores tokenized corporate bonds pilot to deepen India’s debt markets

Opt-in model

The facility would be available only to employees of listed companies and establishments registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Participation would remain voluntary.

Only employees who explicitly opt in and consent to salary deductions can be enrolled, and employees would choose the mutual fund scheme themselves.

Any dividend or redemption proceeds must be credited solely to the employee-beneficiary’s verified bank account.

The entire payment trail must remain electronic, non-cash and fully auditable.

"Many employees, especially younger individuals, often feel they can do better in terms of long-term wealth creation by using market-linked instruments," said Dhawan.

"The challenge is that once the money reaches their bank account, it often does not get invested as intended and instead gets spent."

Also Read | PF withdrawal rules change: For once, the EPFO has struck the right balance

Industry view

According to Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer and founder of Value Research, “For years, a small rule kept employers out of mutual funds. They could not pay on behalf of their employees because third-party payments were not allowed. Sebi has now fixed that."

"It opens the door to something Indian salaried employees have never really had: a workplace mutual fund channel. Whether companies actually use it is another matter. But it will be conveniently possible now.”

For the mutual fund industry, the proposal could also accelerate onboarding of first-time investors.

Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, noted that salaried individuals often discover mutual funds only after first using bank fixed deposits and other traditional products.

"What this proposal can do is significantly accelerate that journey," said Joshi.

"It gives new investors earlier and more direct exposure to mutual funds instead of making it a product they discover much later in their financial lifecycle."

Also Read | PF withdrawal rules change: For once, the EPFO has struck the right balance

Key takeaways

The proposal could help investors build stronger saving discipline by directing part of their salary into mutual funds even before the money reaches their bank account.

However, the final guidelines may provide greater clarity on whether investors — especially first-time participants — will also be able to seek assistance from advisors or distributors while selecting suitable mutual fund schemes.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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