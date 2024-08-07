Sebi's proposed new asset class is just the ticket for affluent Indians
Summary
- The new product would offer risk-tolerant investors access to innovative strategies such as long-short equity and inverse ETFs.
- With a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh, it would bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services.
India’s investment ecosystem is seeing rapid growth in both traditional and alternative avenues. The mutual fund industry, a major investment avenue for retail participants, has ₹59 trillion in assets under management as of June 2024. The alternative assets industry, comprising alternative investment funds and portfolio management services, grew at a CAGR of 26% between June 2019 and June 2024, with assets under management touching ₹13.74 trillion.