Sebi's proposed new asset class is just the ticket for affluent Indians

According to the consultation paper, the new asset class is meant to cater to the growing number of affluent investors who are able and willing to take on more risk. The proposed minimum ticket size is ₹10 lakh – in the sweet spot between the ₹500 minimum ticket size for mutual fund SIPs, and the ₹50 lakh for PMS opportunities. The new asset class may be allowed to invest in derivatives for purposes beyond mere hedging and rebalancing. This would significantly expand the landscape for high-risk investors looking to explore advanced strategies and diversify their portfolios.