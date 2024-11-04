Money
Sebi's fixed timelines to address delays in NFO fund deployment
Simarjeet Singh , Hardeep Singh Mundi 4 min read 04 Nov 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Summary
- Sebi's 30-day rule prevents fund houses from retaining NFO proceeds for prolonged periods without deployment, ensuring funds are managed actively and efficiently.
NEW DELHI : In a pivotal regulatory proposal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has outlined fixed timelines for deploying funds collected through new fund offers (NFOs).
