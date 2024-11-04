Sebi's fixed timelines to address delays in NFO fund deployment

Comparison with developed markets

Sebi’s proposed deployment timeline is unique to the Indian regulatory landscape, contrasting with practices in developed markets. In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandates thorough disclosure and regular reporting but does not impose a strict deployment period for NFO funds. This approach grants fund managers greater flexibility to align their strategies with market conditions without a fixed timeline. Regular disclosures ensure transparency without restricting fund managers' ability to time investments strategically.