Money
Sebi’s revamped nominee rules aim to simplify succession but raise new challenge
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 16 Jan 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Summary
- Experts caution that these changes may introduce new complexities and require careful consideration of joint holdings and regulatory alignment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Picture this: A family’s financial stability teeters on the edge when the primary earner is hospitalized after a sudden accident. With only ₹2 lakh liquid in the bank and the rest tied up in mutual funds and stocks, the family is unable to access savings. The incapacitated breadwinner cannot operate his accounts, leaving the family stranded in their time of need.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less