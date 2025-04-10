Inside Sebi’s plan to verify investment performance claims
Summary
- Sebi is taking steps to enhance transparency among investment advisors with the introduction of the past risk and return verification agency. We decode how it works and who benefits from the steps
Unregulated influencers have long flaunted fake screenshots of their trading accounts to trap gullible investors. However, the market regulator found that even regulated players, such as research analysts and investment advisors, have been making such unverified claims