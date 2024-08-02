Sebi may rope in social media giants like Google to regulate finfluencers
Summary
- Sebi's has devised a seven-point plan that includes a mixture of enforcement, education and structural changes to regulate financial influencers
MUMBAI : India's markets regulator has devised a seven-point plan to regulate the growing tribe of financial influencers, said Kamlesh Varshney, full-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), at the FICCI's 21st Annual Capital Markets Conference (CAPAM) on Friday.
Varshney added that the plan has seven elements, including a mixture of enforcement, education and structural changes.