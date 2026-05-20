SEBI proposes EPF-style investing in mutual funds — Here's all you need to know

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has in a draft consultation paper uploaded to its official website today proposed to enable third-party payments in mutual funds under certain scenarios.
In more simpler terms, it has proposed to allow your employers to provide salary-linked deductions towards your mutual funds, similar to the employees' provident fund (EPF) or national pension scheme (NPS) deductions.
The rules at present, mandate that the primary investor make all payments towards a mutual fund directly from their own bank account(s), or online via Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved payment aggregators, or through SEBI-recognised clearing corporations.
The new draft proposes that investment by an employer on behalf of its employees and payment of commissions by asset management companies (AMCs) be allowed, with installment of adequate safeguards. It has sought public comments on the paper till 10 June.
Following the feedback, SEBI in its consultation paper has specified particular scenarios where third-party payments may be enabled without compromising the rules. Overall, the updates could change how your systematic investment plans (SIPs) work.
“The proposed scenario acknowledges the established practice of employers offering various benefits and savings avenues to their employees. This mechanism would allow AMCs to accept consolidated payments for mutual fund investments through salary deduction,” Sebi said.
Payroll-linked means that instead of settling up auto-debits for SIPs from your bank account, you could instead have the contribution cut directly from your in-hand salary, similar to EPF and NPS contributions.
“The proposed scenario — allotting mutual fund units instead of trail commission, as agreed between AMC and the mutual fund distributor — will provide a convenient, seamless and disciplined way for the MFD to invest in MF units and will encourage MFDs to save and invest for the long term,” as per the paper.
SEBI has also proposed safeguards to protect investors from and management of Prevention of Money Laundering Act-related risks in third-party payments. These include:
The draft states that the proposal comes on the back of feedback from the mutual funds industry, seeking review of existing framework from the markets watchdog. The feedback included seeking permission for specified scenarios where third-party payments may be allowed without disrupting compliance requirements or investor protection under PMLA.
“The intent is to strike a balanced approach that facilitates ease of investing in genuine cases while reinforcing robust safeguards against potential misuse,” the SEBI document noted.
(With inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.