Sebi proposes major overhaul of settlement rules; fast-track route for cases up to ₹10 lakh

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a major revamp of its settlement framework to make enforcement settlements simpler, quicker and more predictable.
The market regulator has suggested replacing the existing Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018, with a new framework. The proposals include removing an additional 20% settlement charge in certain cases involving multiple proceedings and introducing a fast-track mechanism for settlements of up to ₹10 lakh.
Settlement amounts could become more predictable
Sebi's proposals follow consultations with stakeholders and an analysis of settlement applications filed during the past two years.
The regulator found that when settlement applications were rejected or withdrawn and enforcement proceedings subsequently resulted in penalties, the settlement amounts originally proposed were, on average, approximately 8 times the penalties ultimately imposed.
Under the proposed framework, Sebi expects this ratio to fall to about four times.
The regulator said the revised approach would continue to maintain deterrence while making the settlement mechanism more attractive to applicants.
Sebi has proposed linking settlement amounts to the minimum penalty prescribed under securities laws.
The regulator has also proposed clearer rules for determining the number of defaults.
Under the proposed system:
Sebi also wants to increase the maximum number of mitigating factors that can be considered from three to five.
Additional mitigating circumstances could include a change in the control or management of a corporate entity and the applicant's status as an independent director.
Sebi has proposed a revised mechanism for calculating interest on disgorgement amounts.
For cases involving a large number of transactions, where calculating interest separately for each transaction date is difficult, Sebi has proposed using a weighted annual average and calculating interest from the midpoint of the relevant year.
Sebi has also proposed extending the current 60-day deadline for filing settlement applications in pending proceedings.
At present, applicants are required to submit a settlement application within 60 days of receiving a show-cause notice.
The regulator said this period may not provide sufficient time for corporates and entities based outside India, particularly those that need additional time to make decisions due to complex organisational structures or overseas operations.
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposed changes until September 4.
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