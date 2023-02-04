SEBI proposes measures to make AIFs more investor-friendly
The regulator’s consultation paper talks of adoption of trail commissions, and introduction of direct plans in AIFs.
To serve the interest of alternate investment fund (AIF) investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) came out with a few key proposals on February 3.
