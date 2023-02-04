SEBI proposes measures to make AIFs more investor-friendly

The introduction of direct plans is to prevent AIF investors from being charged twice. As the release points outs, currently under the SEBI regulations, AIFs can raise funds from investors only on a private placement basis. Investors can also invest in an AIF through a SEBI-registered investment adviser (RIA) or portfolio manager. Investors who invest via an RIA or a portfolio manager can land up being charged twice, once in the form of the advisory fee or portfolio management fee, and another time via the AIF distribution fee.

