Sebi’s micro-Reit proposals may let you own a slice of your office7 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Proposed MSM Reits will have minimum asset size of ₹25 crore, as against ₹500 crore ticket size of regular Reits.
The land bank is shrinking. And, so are opportunities for owning prime real estate. That’s why many Indian investors want to purchase a second house and even a third. And, there is good demand for commercial real estate as well—office buildings or malls. Wish you had invested in one such building in your neighbourhood. But that is prohibitive in terms of costs. That would not be possible without forking out several hundred crores of rupees. The answer to this has been Reits (Real estate investment trusts). However, there have only three listed Reits so far. There will be more soon, opening up opportunities for the ever-hungry investor.
