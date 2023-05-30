Sebi to realign UPSI definition with material events to curb insider trading

Sebi to realign UPSI definition with material events to curb insider trading1 min read 30 May 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The regulations not only prohibit trading, while in possession of UPSI, but also prohibit communication about UPSI to outsiders unless required for legitimate purposes on a ‘need-to-know’ basis.
Insider trading, which is inherently unethical, can be deterred or rendered infructuous, if not entirely, at least to a significant extent, by an effective regulatory mechanism, armed with prohibitive penalties and punishments. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put in place appropriate measures for prohibiting insider trading and handling of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) under the provisions of Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
