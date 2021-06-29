SEBI reduces minimum application amount in REITs and InvITs

“REITs need to be treated as equity if we want to see more participation from India. The ₹50,000 cap restricted participation to only a certain set of investors. We welcome this move by SEBI. Reduction in minimum application amount in the range of Rs.10,000-15,000, and reducing trading lot to one unit, will bring in more investors thus improving the liquidity in REITs," said Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}