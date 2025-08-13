The number of Sebi-registered investment advisors (RIAs) is shrinking rapidly. Their number is down to just 970 from 1,300 a few years ago, according to Sebi data. Of these only 400 are active, industry sources say.

The main reasons for this are the huge compliance burden for RIAs and a lack of willingness among Indians to pay for professional financial advice. Sebi has been taking steps to ease the qualifying criteria and encourage more people to apply for an RIA licence, but for now they are a dying breed.

That's unfortunate, because generating returns is only part of an RIA's job. The other part, equally if not more important, is keeping their clients on track to meet their goals by instilling financial discipline.

The story of Vishal Sharma, a 51-year-old IT professional from Delhi, and his RIA of more than 10 years illustrates this perfectly.

Lost at sea

In 2014, 72% of Sharma's portfolio was in real estate. He also held as many as six endowment insurance policies, unaware of their poor returns. He knew very little about about equities or mutual funds.

One day a friend who had been associated with NS Wealth for four years urged him to meet Nitin Sawant, founder of the investment advisory firm. The birth of his child around the same time had caused Sharma to take financial planning seriously, so he decided to meet Sawant.

Now, more than a decade later, he has already achieved some of his financial goals and is well on track to securing his retirement. “I credit all my financial discipline to him," Sharma said.

Portfolio clean-up

At their very first meeting, which lasted more than an hour, Sawant explained to him the shortcomings in his investments so far. Sharma had invested only in real estate and insurance policies. He had to reduce his real estate holdings, ditch the low-yield insurance policies, and create an equity portfolio to generate wealth.

"I could not have sold the properties right away. We listed all of them as separate line items on an Excel sheet and analysed each in terms of the current market rate, outlook, need for the property, and the investment-to-rent ratio. We came up with a plan for each property. We decided to get rid of a couple and assigned some to achieving my child's education and wedding goals," Sharma said.

Over time, real estate went from 72% of his portfolio to 43%.

Sawant also explained why he needed to get rid of his endowment insurance policies. He showed him that the internal rate of return of policies for which he would have to pay premiums for 20-35 years was too poor, given their long holding period. "It was a big revelation to me. I always thought I had secured my child's future with those policies," he said.

The next step was to build an equity portfolio. Sawant started out with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and direct stocks. "We have tie-ups with Sebi-registered research analysts who help our clients invest in direct equities. As for us, we pick quality active mutual funds for our clients and keep reviewing them," he said. The firm also helps clients invest in bonds and gold.

Sticking to your goals is harder than it sounds

Goals are the foundation of financial planning. Mapping them to different types of investment products can bring clarity. "If markets go up, I get tempted to buy more and when it goes down, it makes me wonder if I should sell to contain my losses," Sharma said.

On such days, Sawant asks him if he needs funds right away. "I say no. He then advises me to stay calm and follow the plan. Goal-linked investments make you understand that you don't have to time the market. You just need to plan things well so that you meet your goals irrespective of market cycles," he said.

What about fad investments such as crypto? "Who doesn't like quick, hefty returns? But the downside is losing sleep. I play it safe in money matters since I am the only earning member of my family."

Sharma has already achieved most of his goals, such as an emergency fund and money for his child's graduation and wedding. His retirement goal is a work in progress – he's achieved 72% of it so far. "My EPF contribution and a monthly SIP should bridge this deficit by the time I turn 55. The idea is to be financially free and not just sit at home. It will give me freedom to do what I love, not what I have to."

Insurance is a safety net

Sharma holds a ₹1-crore term insurance plan for which he pays an annual premium of ₹15,141. His health cover totals roughly the same amount, combining his employer’s base policy of ₹8 lakh and a private super top-up plan of ₹95 lakh with ₹5 lakh deductible at a premium of ₹11,230. The employer policy also covers his spouse and child. Sharma and his spouse also have critical illness covers of ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh, which cost ₹18,710 and ₹8,021 a year, respectively.

Why doesn't he have a personal health plan in his name? Sawant said, “We’ve built an adequate healthcare fund for him to meet the super top-up deductible in case he loses employer coverage." For his mother, who isn’t covered by the employer policy, the family has bought a private base plan and a super top-up.

Long-term relationships for long-term goals

Advisors need to be on the same page as their clients to help them achieve their financial goals. “It’s not that we never disagree. At times, I feel he’s pushing me unnecessarily. After all, it’s my money and my goals, so I should have the final say, right? But he explains his perspective so clearly, in a way I can relate to, that we always manage to work things out."

As an example, Sharma recalled wanting to set a post-retirement vacation goal of ₹1 crore. “Why ₹1 crore? How will you fund it?" Sawant asked. He also asked how many international and domestic trips Sharma planned, and until what age. “Like a typical Punjabi, I had just thrown out a fancy number. He helped me break it down and make it realistic," Sharma said with a laugh.

In another instance, Sharma was ready to argue over negative portfolio returns and why they weren’t selling. “We do argue. It can get heated, but always respectfully," he admitted.

For Sawant, Sharma is one of his most complex clients. “He was among my first after I got my RIA licence. He has a unique way of processing financial concepts. Handling his questions has taught me a lot about client psychology. It helps us grow as advisors," Sawant said.

Sharma started off paying ₹18,000 a year as the advisory fee and now pays 1% of assets under advisory. “From day one, Sawant explained the different ways financial professionals earn their income. Paying for advice made sense to me. I can trust my advisor without worrying about conflicts of interest," he said.