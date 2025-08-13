Few investors are willing to pay for professional advice. Here's what they're missing.
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Summary
IT professional Vishal Sharma's porfolio was a mess before he met registered investment advisor Nitin Sawant in 2014. More than a decade later, he credits Sawant not only with growing his wealth but keeping him financially disciplined.
The number of Sebi-registered investment advisors (RIAs) is shrinking rapidly. Their number is down to just 970 from 1,300 a few years ago, according to Sebi data. Of these only 400 are active, industry sources say.
