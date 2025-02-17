Money
Why Sebi regulation on research analysts eases entry barrier but raises stakes
Shivaang Maheshwari 4 min read 17 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST
- Sebi's updated regulatory framework could hurt research analysts in the Indian securities market, acting as a deterrent rather than an enabler
Recent changes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to the regulatory framework governing research analysts (RAs) reflect a mix of progressive and regressive measures.
