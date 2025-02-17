Why Sebi regulation on research analysts eases entry barrier but raises stakes

Thus, the maximum fee an IA can charge is the higher of ₹1.51 lakhs or 2.5% of the client’s AUA. This means that if a client’s AUA is significant, say ₹10 crore, an IA could charge up to ₹25 lakh per annum. In contrast, an RA, which does not manage AUA, is confined to the flat fee cap of ₹1.51 lakhs, regardless of the complexity or value of the research provided. This, along with client-level segregation requirements, may significantly impact the profitability of an RA.