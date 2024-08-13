To increase the number of research analysts, Sebi plans to lower the bar
Summary
- Despite India's stock market boom, only 1,371 entities are registered as RAs with Sebi. The markets regulator has now proposed relaxing the rules around educational qualifications, net worth and re-certification to encourage more people to enter the field.
Euphoria in the stock market has prompted scores of new investors to scour the internet for stock tips, giving rise to a host of illegal stock advisory channels. Despite the booming demand, only 1,371 entities are officially registered with Sebi as research analysts (RAs). In response, the markets regulator has proposed relaxing the rules for becoming an RA.