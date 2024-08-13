To increase the number of research analysts, Sebi plans to lower the bar

Under the current rules, RAs also have to take an exam every few years to remain certified by the National Institute of Securities Markets. The prospect of failing an exam and having to forgo their registration is a scary proposition for many RA licence holders. Sebi has thus proposed relaxing this criterion, too, saying they should be required to clear the clean only once – at the time of registration. However, they may still be required to obtain certain certifications every three years based on the incremental changes and developments over that period.