Sebi revamp makes AT1 perpetual bonds suitable only for QIBs, savvy investors

The minimum investment amount in mutual funds is very affordable and it is tightly regulated, as it is meant for retail investors. The minimum ticket size for PMS is ₹50 lakh and rules are relatively lax. The ticket size for AIFs is ₹1 crore and it is subject to relatively light-touch regulations. Investors who can afford to invest ₹1 crore in one go are assumed to be having a much bigger overall portfolio, and are expected to be savvy and have the understanding of the risks involved in AIF investments. In case of AT1 perpetual bonds, apart from the minimum size of ₹1 crore, the nature of investors also has been mandated for forthcoming issuances.