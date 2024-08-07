How Sebi’s reforms could transform India’s investment advisory landscape
SummarySebi's plan to overhaul regulations for investment advisors and research analysts in India aims to lower entry barriers and promote growth in the industry. We analyse the proposed changes and their potential impact on revitalizing the advisory sector.
In a significant relief for beleaguered investment advisors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed relaxing existing regulations on qualifications for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and research analysts. This comes after years of tightening rules that have strained the industry.