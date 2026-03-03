India's mutual funds perfected the take-off. Life cycle funds fix the landing

Deepak Shenoy
4 min read3 Mar 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Life-cycle funds are a new category with a target maturity year. (Photo: iStock)
Life cycle funds, launched under Sebi’s new framework, automate the glide path to financial goals. They seek to eliminate the guesswork in the final years.

India's mutual fund industry has spent the better part of the last 25 years persuading people to start investing. Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions now exceed 26,000 crore. Over 10 crore folios are active. By most measures, India is making meaningful progress on wealth creation.

Yet a gap remained. There was no product designed to help investors stop investing and start spending — for a child's college admission, for a house down payment, or for the year they finally retire.

Until now, the answer was to do it yourself. As the goal approached, investors had to manually shift money from riskier equity to debt, decide how much to reallocate each year, and pay taxes on every rebalance along the way.

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new life cycle fund category, announced as part of a broader overhaul of mutual fund classification, aims to change that.

The problem with a blind SIP

Consider an investor whose goal is two or three years away. Consider an investor whose goal is two or three years away. For over a decade, investing in equity was appropriate. Now comes the need to de-risk. But into what? How much to shift, and when?

Most investors have no framework for this. They've been told how to start investing for a decade. Nobody taught them how to finish.

So the final stretch often becomes emotion-driven. During sharp corrections, investors panic and redeem everything, lock in losses just when the goal is near. During a roaring bull run, they stay fully in equity, convinced the good times will last just long enough. Both responses feel rational in the moment, but both can derail a time-bound goal.

Glide paths offer one solution. Think of it like a Google Maps route for your money. You know where you need to reach and by when, and the path recalculates as you travel. When markets crashed during covid, the glide path helped. I realized a deficit and bridged it by investing more. It served me well, and when the goal was near, I started shifting every year's expenses into an arbitrage fund.

But building that glide path required deliberate effort, planning tools, and the discipline to manage it yourself. Most investors simply don't have access to that infrastructure.

The solution-oriented schemes that have now been discontinued were intended to address this gap. In practice, they fell short. A children’s fund holding the same equity allocation whether the child is two or seventeen does not meaningfully solve the problem.

What life cycle funds solve

These funds are a new category with a "target year" of maturity. As one gets closer to the maturity year, you'll see lower investments in high-risk asset classes like equity.

A "Life Cycle Fund 2050" bought today would hold 65–95% in equity. The same fund in 2045, with five years to go, would hold 50–65% in equity. In the final year, equity shrinks to 5–20%. The investor makes one decision about the year when they need the money, and the product handles every rebalancing call from there.

This saves you a whole bunch of taxes that you would otherwise pay if you did this yourself, on every rebalance. And then, you save yourself the decision-making every year as you get closer.

The fund requires both the investor and the fund house to discuss when the money is needed. That single constraint of anchoring the product to a year moves the conversation from "which fund gave the best returns last year" to "what is this money actually for." That reframing alone signals better risk profiling.

Money is meant to be spent

India's investment culture carries an unspoken assumption that accumulation is the goal. So, you build the corpus, watch it compound and celebrate the rate of return. But wealth that is not deployed for its intended purpose is not success.

The parent who saved for 18 years but couldn't redeem it during a correction when the college fee was due didn't win.

Winning at life means the money shows up when life demands it. That requires a product designed not just to grow wealth, but also to deliver it on schedule. Life cycle funds are the first Indian mutual fund product built around that idea.

The real test will be whether the industry promotes them as a genuinely goal-oriented SIP mechanism, even at the risk of cannibalizing existing products. For the first time, however, the infrastructure exists. India’s SIP generation now has a product designed not only for take-off, but also for landing.

Deepak Shenoy is CEO, Capitalmind Mutual Fund, based in Bangalore.

