Sebi should lay down rules to offer adequate protection to all investors

To be successful, Sebi’s framework has to recognize the fiduciary responsibility that investment advisers and asset managers have towards their clients, irrespective of their net worth and sophistication. The framework should also lay down some basic principles that Sebi would use to determine regulatory relaxations that can and cannot be offered. It would also be useful to articulate fiduciary requirements to which asset managers and wealth managers would be subjected, including disclosures and a governance framework that reduces the risk of mis-selling.